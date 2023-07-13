Hyundai Ioniq 5 N REVEALED at Goodwood with up to 641bhp

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is officially revealed as an electric hot hatch with driver appeal and up to 641bhp on tap.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – Hyundai’s first electric N Performance model – has been a long time coming. But now it’s been officially revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed., and it all looks very promising. Just ignore the daft names for its electronic toys.

Sitting on the same E-GMP Platform as the regular Ioniq 5, the 5 N gets an 84kWh battery powering a pair of motors AWD, with 600bhp and 545lb/ft of torque, boosted to 641bhp when ‘N Grin Boost’ is engaged.

The two-motor setup comes with an e-LDS at the back and N Torque Distribution and works with Hyuindai’s N Drift Optimser to help balance drift control, as well as Torque Drift Kick which mimics a clutch kick on ICE cars.

Hyundai has butched-up the looks – but not too garishly – and increased the size of the 5 N so it’s 80mm longer and 50mm wider with an ‘N Mask’ front end with active air flaps, much-improved brakes and a ‘Virtual’ artificial gearbox (N e-Shift) and engine sound (N Active Sound) to mimic the feeling of an ICE hot hatch.

Engage the N Grin Boost and you’ll get a 10-second boost of power to 641bhp, enough to hit 62mph in 3.4 seconds if you also engage N Launch Control. The 5 N also comes with N Battery Pre-conditioning which sets up the battery whether you’re on-road or on-track.

Inside, there are new bucket seats and steering wheel as well as N treatment for the 12.3″ instrument cluster and infotainment and OTA updates to keep things fresh.

Hyundai’s Till Wartenberg said:

IONIQ 5 N, was developed to take driving fun to a new level by utilizing the latest technologies available. Starting with IONIQ 5 N, N brand aims to deliver N’s signature fun driving experience regardless of petrol, electric or hydrogen. To accomplish this, we’ve closely monitored the voices of our N fans in order to fine-tune our first all-electric N with the goal of electrifying the driving passion of our most demanding N-thusiasts.

No prices yet for the Ioniq 5 N, but when it goes on sale later this year it’s likely you’ll need to find around £65k.