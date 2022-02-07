Want to buy a used Volvo? Volvo launches DIRECT used car sales online so you can

Volvo launches Volvo Cars Selekt Direct, an online platform for buying used cars directly from Volvo, the UK’s first from a car maker.

There’s no doubt Volvo is intent on moving its car sales online – and away from the Volvo dealer network – with Volvo EVs already sold only online and some 15 per cent of new retail Volvos now sold without buyers needing to visit a Volvo showroom.

Now, in a further blow to Volvo dealers, Volvo has launched Volvo Cars Selekt Direct, a new online-only platform to deliver used Volvos direct to buyers and cutting out dealers.

The new service is said to offer a full end-to-end buying experience for used Volvos which, says Volvo, is designed for “ease, speed and pricing transparency”. Which means no haggling.

Volvo says all Volvo Cars Selekt Direct used cars undergo a 150-point check before sale and come with 12-month Roadside Assistance, cover for the first MoT and a comprehensible warranty.

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK MD, said:

In designing Volvo Cars Selekt Direct, we have focused firmly on the needs of consumers, personalising the service so it works in the way that’s right for them. That means not just the convenience of direct online access, but also peace of mind that the process is secure, robust and delivers a premium experience that fully reflects the qualities of our brand. With Volvo Cars Selekt Direct, we are improving our service to consumers and developing a blueprint for our transition to online sales.

You can check out Volvo Cars Selekt Direct here, but so far there are only 32 cars available, with quite a few gaps in the offerings.

Volvo is at pains to point out that, despite the move to online sales, the dealer network is still vital for service, repairs and support, and central to the Volvo business.