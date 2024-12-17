2025 Skoda Enyaq PREVIEWED in new design sketches from Skoda

The Skoda Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe are getting a facelift for 2025, previewed by design sketches showing a new front end.

It’s hard to believe that the Skoda Enyaq has been with us for four years as Skoda’s take on the VW ID.4, but it has.

In that time, Skoda has added new variants to the electric Enyaq and an Enyaq Coupe – effectively a Skoda take on the VW ID. 5 – to broaden the appeal.

But now it’s nearly time for the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe to get a bit of a makeover for 2025, ahead of which Skoda has revealed a few details of what’s coming and a couple of design sketches (above and below).

Key to the new look for the Enyaq is a new face, inspired by the Skoda Elroq‘s new ‘Modern Solid’ design with an illuminated ‘Tech-Deck’ face instead of a traditional Skoda grille, split headlight design, slim upper section extending into the wings, new bumpers, Dark Chrome accents for the Skoda lettering and lower bumpers and side skirts, and a new Olive Green paint option.

Skoda reckons the changes to the front end, in particular, improve dynamics and range, with the Enyaq Coupe being the most aerodynamic moulded in Skoda’s range.

There are changes at the back too, with the same Dark Chrome treatment for the Skoda lettering as at the front, sharp tear-off edge C-shaped taillights and, at the sides, body coloured skirts.

We’re expecting the 2025 Skoda Enyaq to be revealed early in the New Year.