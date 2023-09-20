2030 ban on ICE cars DROPPED – moved to 2035

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that the 2030 ban on petrol and diesel cars will be pushed back to 2035.

It was always bonkers to announce a ban on petrol and diesel cars for 2030 in 2020, allowing just a decade for infrastructure to meet demand and make EVs affordable for ordinary motorists.

So, along with the reduction of other ‘Green’ measures, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that the 2030 ban on ICE cars has been scrapped and pushed back to 2035. This makes sense and aligns the UK with most of Europe’s proposed cut-off for the sale of ICE cars.

The Prime Minister said:

This country is proud to be a world leader in reaching Net Zero by 2050. But we simply won’t achieve it unless we change. We’ll now have a more pragmatic, proportionate, and realistic approach that eases the burdens on families. All while doubling down on the new green industries of the future. In a democracy, that’s the only realistic path to Net Zero. There will be resistance – and we will meet it. Because I am determined to change our country and build a better future for our children. Nothing less is acceptable.

Sunak said the rolling back of the ban on ICE cars will “enable families to wait to take advantage of falling prices over the coming decade if they wish to“, as well as scrapping and revising other ‘Green’ policies. They include delaying the ban to force heat pumps until 2035, scrap forcing landlords to upgrade the energy efficiency of their properties, raising the boiler grant and dropping ideas like forced car sharing and measures to discourage flying.