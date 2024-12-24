2030 ICE ban is ON as Government consults with industry – but they don’t care what you think

The UK government has launched a consultation with industry as it confirms an ICE ban from 2030, but no public consultation.

It’s been mooted, ever since Labour came to power, that they planned to re-instate the original bonkers ZEV mandate to ban ICE cars from the UK by 2030. And that’s now confirmed, with the consultation announcement declaring “no new petrol or diesel cars will be sold after 2030“.

As the government announces a consultation on the decision it’s talking to the car industry to plot how to achieve and support the ban, but it doesn’t have any interest in hearing what the public thinks.

It’s clear the whole headlong kami kazi flight into a ‘Green’ future is a done deal, with Heidi Alexander,

Secretary of State for Transport, declaring, with an apparently straight face:

British consumers are already revealing their preferences: in 2024 roughly one in every five new cars purchased in the UK will be electric. Five years ago the equivalent figure was less than one in every fifty. The British people are embracing electric vehicles because they are cheaper (consumers can save hundreds of pounds?a year and they have the potential to be run from as little as 2 pence a mile), they are great to drive, and simpler to maintain.

The truth is that over 80% of EVs are bought by businesses for tax breaks, and the idea you can run an EV for 2p a mile is available only for half of UK car owners with off-street parking and their own charger, and then only on very select tariffs. For most, even charging at home will cost many times that and charging away from home probably 10 times as much.

We’re also apparently going to be a ‘Clean Energy Superpower’ by 2030, with no reliance on fossil fuels, as long as the sun always shines and the wind always blows (at the right speed).

It’s all madness.