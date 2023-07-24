Alfa Romeo to REVEAL new exclusive Supercar at Italian Grand Prix

Alfa Romeo teases the arrival of a new supercar to be revealed at the Italian Grand Prix, expected to be an ICE car based on the MC20.

Just like every other car maker, Alfa Romeo is having to head down the electric road and rely on SUVs and Crossovers to pay the bills, despite a glorious storied history of performance cars.

But Alf isn’t going to let the ICE era simply whither on the vine too soon, and has a limited-run ICE supercar on the staring blocks which they’re going to reveal at the Italian Grand Prix on 303 August 2023.

Expected to be mid-engined and based on the MC20, with looks inspired by Alfa’s ’60s and ’70s racers and expected to cost at least £1 million and be a very limited run. In fact, it’s probably sold out before it’s revealed.

Alfa Romeo says:

Alfa Romeo is set to reveal a creation born from the courage and passion of a dedicated team, determined to bring their dream to life. It will be a momentous occasion, a unique opportunity to witness genuine Italian automotive excitement first-hand. For admirers of all things Italian and Alfa Romeo enthusiasts, this event promises to be truly exhilarating. And for those who haven’t yet experienced the allure of Alfa Romeo, the unveiling of this beauty is certain to spark this passion within.

The rumour mill expects this new Alfa supercar to be either the Alafa Romeo 6C or the Alfa Romeo 33. We’ll find out soon.