Alpine A290 – the SPORTY take on the Electric Renault 5 – prices and specs announced

The Alpine A290, Alpine’s take on the electric Renault 5, goes on sale with two powertrain options and five trim levels. Costs from £33,500.

The electric Renault 5 E-Tech went on sale in the UK in November with prices starting at a quite sensible, for an EV, of £22,995, since when it’s been declared the European Car of the Year 2025 alongside its sporty sibling – the Alpine A290.

Now it’s the turn of the Alpine A29 to go on sale in the UK, but it’ll cost you a chunk more than the R5 for the benefit of the Alpine sporty makeover, with prices starting at a much less affordable £33,500 – over £10k more than the entry-level R5.

There’s a choice of five trim levels – GT, GT Premium, GT Performance, GTS, and Launch Edition – as well as a pair of powertrain options with a 52kWh battery powering either a 178bhp or 215bhp depending on trim level.

Starting point is the A290 GT (£33,500) which has 178bhp and comes with 10.0″ infotainment, heated seats and steering wheel, wireless phone mirroring, 19.0″ alloys, Climate and F1-inspired steering wheel, with the GT Premium (£36,000) trim adding Nappa leather and Blue brake calipers and the GT Premium Performance getting red brake calipers and the 215bhp motor.

The regular range tops out at GTS trim ((£37,500) which gets 215bhp, two-tone Nappa leather, Black Alloys and Premium Sound, with a Premiere Launch Edition model (£38,500) coming with Safety Pack and Driving Pack as standard.

Now on sale, you can order your new Alpine A290 and get delivery in April.