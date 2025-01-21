Cars UK

Alpine A290 – the SPORTY take on the Electric Renault 5 – prices and specs announced

Alpine A290 in blue pictured as it goes on sale in the UK

The Alpine A290, Alpine’s take on the electric Renault 5, goes on sale with two powertrain options and five trim levels. Costs from £33,500.

The electric Renault 5 E-Tech went on sale in the UK in November with prices starting at a quite sensible, for an EV, of £22,995, since when it’s been declared the European Car of the Year 2025 alongside its sporty sibling – the Alpine A290.

Now it’s the turn of the Alpine A29 to go on sale in the UK, but it’ll cost you a chunk more than the R5 for the benefit of the Alpine sporty makeover, with prices starting at a much less affordable £33,500 – over £10k more than the entry-level R5.

There’s a choice of five trim levels – GT, GT Premium, GT Performance, GTS, and Launch Edition – as well as a pair of powertrain options with a 52kWh battery powering either a 178bhp or 215bhp depending on trim level.

Starting point is the A290 GT (£33,500) which has 178bhp and comes with 10.0″ infotainment, heated seats and steering wheel, wireless phone mirroring, 19.0″ alloys, Climate and F1-inspired steering wheel, with the GT Premium (£36,000) trim adding Nappa leather and Blue brake calipers and the GT Premium Performance getting red brake calipers and the 215bhp motor.

The regular range tops out at GTS trim ((£37,500) which gets 215bhp, two-tone Nappa leather, Black Alloys and Premium Sound, with a Premiere Launch Edition model (£38,500) coming with Safety Pack and Driving Pack as standard.

Now on sale, you can order your new Alpine A290 and get delivery in April.

