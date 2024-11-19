Electric Renault 5 E-Tech UNDERCUTS the Hyundai Inster EV by £500

Renault announces pricing for the new electric Renault 5 E-Tech which starts at £22,995, undercutting the Hyundai Inster by £500.

We’re starting to see electric cars arriving at more affordable prices (although still out of the reach of most) with cars like the Dacia Spring starting at £14,995 and the Hyundai Inster at £23,495.

Now, after a long gestation period – it’s four years since we first saw the Renault 5 Prototype – Renault will finally put their appealing, retro-inspired 5 E-Tech on sale in January, and it’ll cost you from £22,995, just undercutting the Inster but £8k more than the Spring.

In the UK, there will be a choice of two powertrains, one with 121bhp powered by a 40kWh battery and a 148bhp version powered by a 52kWh battery, with the smaller battery model promising a 190-mile range and the bigger battery 248 miles.

The starting point is the Renault 5 Evolution which gets the smaller battery and motor and comes with 18″ alloys, LED lights, 10.1″ infotainment, 7.0″ driver display, Climate, wireless phone connectivity for Apple CarPaly and Android Auto, safety nannies including traffic sign and river attention, rear parking sensors and cruise. Prices start at £22,995.

Next up is the Techno trim which can be had with the same powertrain as the Evolution (from £24,995) or the larger battery and motor (from £26,995) and adds Google infotainment, battery preconditioning, 10.0″ driver display, adaptive cruise, wireless phone charging, charging indicator on the bonnet, ambient lighting, two-tone paint and rear-view camera.

At the top of the range is the Renault 5 E-Tech Cionic which starts at £26,995 for the smaller battery model and £28,995 for the larger battery and comes with heated steering wheel and front seats, hands-free parking, Blind Spot and Active Driver Assist.

The new Renault 5 E-Tech goes on sale in January 2025 with first deliveries due in the spring.