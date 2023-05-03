Alpine heading to Pikes Peak with the appropriately named A110 Pikes Peak

Alpine is taking on the 2023 Pikes Peak Hillclimb with the appropriately named Alpine A110 Pikes Peak with 500bhp.

With the challenging Pikes Peak Hillclimb coming up in June, we already know Ford will be taking on the challenge with an electric transit Supervan (yes, really), and now Alpine has thrown its hat into the ring with its own challenger.

The Alpine A110 Pikes Peak – as it’s named – is a bewinged A110 with a big boost in power and weighing in at just 950kg, created with the help of Alpine’s WEC partners Signatech.

The extra power – the A110 PP boasts around 500bhp – comes in part from a new air scoop on the roof forcing air in to the Alpine’s modest 1.8-litre engine and comes decked with a body kit including a huge front splitter, rear diffuser, giant back wing, side skirts, new lights and custom wheels.

Despite the added bits, Alpine has managed to trim the Pikes Peak’s weight down to just 950kg – 132kg less than the regular track A110.

Raphaël Astier will be the man behind the wheel for the Pikes Peak challenge and, as it’s based on a production car, will compete in the Time Attack 1 category.

Raphaël Linari, Alpine Chief Designer, said:

The A110 Pikes Peak brings out the wildest side of this iconic car. It is agile and light by design, but with its specific aerodynamics and extreme proportions, it has become a genuine racing beast. This legendary event was an endless source of inspiration to push our creativity and enhance the A110 while integrating the constraints associated with performance.

The Alpine A110 Pikes Peak will be flying up the Hillclimb on 25 June 2023.