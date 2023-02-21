Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate sells for £675,000 in charity auction

The first Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Coupe, Aston’s run-out DBS, sells for £675,000 in a charity auction in Switzerland.

With electrification high on the list of to-dos even at specialist car makers like Aston Martin, the end of the pure ICE age is rapidly coming to an end.

But ahead of a shift to electrification, Aston Martin has delivered the ultimate iteration of the DBS with a limited-run Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate, offering 300 coupes and 199 Volantes as Aston’s most powerful production car to date.

That means 759bhp from its V12 thanks to a bit of tinkering, new calibration for the eight-speed ZF ‘box, limited slip diff, carbon ceramic brakes and new 21″ alloys.

All the tinkering clearly had appeal as Aston revealed that all 300 coupes and 199 Volantes were sold prior to its reveal. But one was held back.

The very first coupe of the DBS Ultimate run was held back from sale to be donated to the Action Innocence Charity Gala in Gstaad, Switzerland, as the star lot of a night attended by the likes of honorary president Penelope Cruz and with entertainment from Mika.

The donated Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Coupe, finished in Ultramarine Black with Trophy Silver livery and an interior by ‘Q’, fetched an impressive £675,000, twice the list price.

Andreas Bareis, Regional President of Aston Martin in Europe, said:

We are delighted to contribute to the Action Innocence Charity Gala, which has become one of the most important philanthropic events in the Gstaad resort, a key destination for Aston Martin and our customers in Europe. It is fantastic to see this unique DBS 770 Ultimate model raise such significant funds for charity and generate incredible excitement at the Gala, as such an iconic model in Aston Martin’s breath-taking product portfolio.