Aston Martin starts it’s 110th Anniversary year with the promise of an ‘EXTRAORDINARY’ new model

As Aston Martin starts its 110th Anniversary year, it delivers the promise of an ‘extraordinary’ new model on the way to celebrate.

This year, 2023, marks the 110th year of Aston Martin, which came into existence on 15 January 1913 when founders Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford officially formed their partnership that created the first Aston Martin car.

In the intervening 110 years, Aston Martin has managed to create some of the most beautiful and exciting cars ever, despite which it’s also suffered endless financial difficulties, begging the question “How can the world’s coolest car brand be such a commercial disappointment?”. Still, with the latest ‘White Knight’, Lawrence Stroll, now at the helm, perhaps Aston Martin can become the force it’s always promised to be?

Whether or not things work out for Aston, they’re going to be very high profile this year as they celebrate their 110 years, front and centre at every major motoring event from Pebble Beach to Goodwood and Silverstone to showcase and promote all things Aston Martin history and Aston Martin to come.

We’re promised a “new, strictly limited, exclusive Aston Martin model” to celebrate the anniversary, as well as the next generation of Aston’s sports cars which, we hope, will not only be extraordinarily beautiful and appealing but come with new interiors and, to kick things off, Aston has released an image (above) of the 1923 Razor Blade and Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar side by side to showcase 110 years of development.

To add to the 110-year hype, AML also celebrates a number of other notable anniversaries in 2023, with 75 years since the DB models first arrived, 60 years since the DB5 launched and 20 years since AML went to Gaydon. So lots of hooks to hang PR on.

Amedeo Felisa, AML CEO, said:

In 1913 Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford came together with a shared vision of racing cars and using learnings from the racetrack to push the boundaries of automotive innovation. 110 years and little over 110,000 cars later, that spirit continues. Our 110th year promises to be just as exciting as our first, as we turn a new chapter in Aston Martin history with the launch of our next generation of sports cars and the reveal of an extraordinary special model later this year that will celebrate this unique milestone.