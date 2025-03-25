Aston Martin Vanquish Volante REVEALED with the same 824bhp V12 as the Vanquish Coupe

The new Aston Martin Vanquish Volante is revealed just in time for summer, boasting a clever folding roof and an 824bhp V12.

It’s six months since the new Aston Martin Vanquish Coupe arrived as Aston’s range-topping model (well, apart from the ‘Special’ models), so, as sure as night follows day, here’s the new Vanquish with added sky – the new Aston Martin Vanquish Volante.

As you’d expect, much of what’s on offer comes straight from its Coupe sibling, which means an 824bhp twin-turbo V12 sending power to the back wheels through an eight-speed ZF Auto ‘box, good for a 0-62mph just 0.1s behind the Coupe at 3.4 seconds.

As the Volante was developed alongside the Coupe it is structurally stiff – 75% more than the DBS Superleggera Volante – thanks to its bonded aluminium chassis, but does gain 95kg due to the weight of the roof and mechanism and a few structural braces.

There have been tweaks to the Vanquish’s Bilstein dampers to make it more of a boulevard cruiser in its softest mode (there’s still Sport and Sport+ to play with), carbon ceramic brakes are standard as are 21″ alloys and custom Pirelli P Zero rubber.

Looks are exactly as you’d expect with the only real changes the folding roof – a K-Fold roof which can go up or down at up to 31mph – and a new flat back end, and the interior is much the same as the Coupe too.

Aston Martin CEO, Adrian Hallmark, said:

For 60 years, Aston Martin Volantes have defined the art of elegant, sporting, open-top motoring. With its stunning looks and outstanding V12 engine producing more power than any other front-engine production car on sale, Vanquish Volante has taken this philosophy to an entirely new level. At Aston Martin we are proud to be doing such justice to our heritage while, as the unprecedented performance of the Vanquish Volante shows, keeping our eyes firmly focused on the future.

Production of the Vanquish Volnate will be part of the total Vanquish production of just 1.000 cars a year, with first deliveries due in late summer. No official prices yet, but expect a starting price around £350,000.