Aston Martin Vanquish RETURNS with 824bhp V12

The new Aston Martin Vanquish arrives as AML reveals its new flagship model boasting an 824bhp V12 and good for 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds.

You might have expected, as this is 2024, that a new Aston Martin range-topping GT would come with at least some sort of hybrid powertrain. But, no. In fact, it comes with a mighty twin-turbo V12. Hurrah.

Having brought the Vantage up to date – and supplanted the DB11 with the DB12 – AML now reveals its new flagship super GT – the Aston Martin Vanquish – heralding the return of the Vanquish badge. And this time around it looks likely to live up to its name.

Under the bonnet of the new Vanquish lies a much-improved version of AML’s 5.2-litre Twin Turno V12, boasting 824bhp and 738lb/ft of torque, enough to scoot the Vanquish to 62mph in 3.3 seconds.

Mechanical changes for the V12 include a new block, bigger turbos, new cams and new heads, with a Boost Reserve function which increases responsiveness at low revs by upping boost power, with all power going to the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF ‘box.

Underpinned by the same Platform as the DB12, the Vanquish gets a longer wheelbase and longer bonnet, front wheels pushed forward and rear track increased by 10mm, larger anti-roll bars making it 75% stiffer laterally for improved handling and more damping to play into its GT ethos. There’s also an electronic diff, new ABS and big carbon ceramic discs.

Inside, thankfully, is very much ‘New’ Aston Martin, with a 10.25″ driver screen and 10.25″ infotainment (properly integrated), with a new centre console and, thankfully, plenty of high-end furnishings and actual buttons for stuff like Sound and Climate, with a full-length panoramic roof, lashing of Alcantara and quilting.

No prices yet for the new Aston Martin Vanquish – which is expected to go on sale next month – but with Aston Martin saying they’re limiting supply to 1,000 units ba year expect something around £350k.