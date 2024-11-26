Audi Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback join the new Q5 offerings

The Audi Q5 SQ5 Sportback arrive to join the new Q5 range, with a ‘sporty’ sloping roof and engine and trim options matching the Q5 SUV.

The new Audi Q5 went on sale just last month, and now it’s time to deliver the Q5 SUV’s slicker sibling with the arrival of the new Audi Q5 Sportback.

As you’d expect, the Q5 Sportback is just the Q5 SUV but with a sloping ‘coupe’ roofline and smaller greenhouse (well, at the back end), which inevitably means a bit less space in the boot of the Sportback and a bit less headroom too. For the added lack of practicality you’ll be paying an extra £2,500.

That said, the Sportback still offers a decent 515 litres of boot space with the seats up (a bit less in the SQ5) and up to 1,415 litres with the back seats down.

Elsewhere, the Sportback mimics the SUV with an entry-level Sport trim with less aggressive bumpers and 19″ alloys, with S Line and Edition 1 models getting butch bumpers and bigger alloys, with all models getting a 14.5″ infotainment and 11.9″ driver display and the limited run Edition 1 getting posh toys like Matrix LED headlights, clever cameras and passenger screen.

The Q5 Sportback can be had with a 2.0-litre petrol or diesel engine, both with 201bhp, or a 3.0-litre V6 petrol good for 0-62mph in around 4.5 seconds.

Prices start at £52,350 for the Q5 Sport petrol, £54,100 if you want the diesel and £76,900 for the SQ5 Sportback.