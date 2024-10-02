The new Audi Q5 goes on sale in the UK with a choice of two powertrains and three trim levels. New Audi SQ5 also on sale.

In an era when every new car seems to be an EV, it’s refreshing to see that Audi’s new Q5 (and SQ5) is an ICE-based offering, with both petrol and diesel (yes, diesel) options and a petrol SQ5. But with the Q5 one of the best-selling Audis, it would have been daft to bin the ICE Q5 for an EV at this stage, although there are a couple of halfway-house PHEV versions to follow for part-time EV running.

For now, the options are a Q5 TFSI petrol with 2.0-litre for-pot good for 201bhp, with seven-speed S tronic ‘box, quattro AWD and priced from £49,950, and a Q5 TDI diesel also with 201bhp, quattro AWD and seven-speed S tronic ‘box and pried from £51,600.

Topping the offerings is the new Audi SQ5 which gets a 3.0-litre petrol V6 in, for now, a single trim offering costing from £74,400 and good for 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds.

The Q5 TFSI and Q5 TDI are offered with three trim choices – Sport, S Line and Edition 1 – with Sport models (from £49,950 for the TFSI) getting 19″ alloys, power tailgate, LED lighting, Sport Seats in Twin Leather, and advanced digital package, with S Line models a bigger rear diffuser, heated leather seats, lots of electronic nannies, S Line bumpers, 20″ alloys, privacy glass, and ‘S’ Sports seats. Prices start at £52,550 for the TFSI.

Edition 1 Models (from £56,750 for the TFSI) adds 21″ alloys, red brake callipers, MATRIX LED lighting, Black Styling Pack, electric sports seats with diamond quilting, 109″ passenger display, , Top-View Ccamera and Lane Change Assist.

The SQ5 comes with 21″ Black Alloys, adaptive air suspension, panoramic roof, Nappa leather, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, Posh B&O Sound and HUD.

The new Audi Q5 and SQ5 are now on sale in the UK.