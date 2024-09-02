New Audi Q5 and SQ5 REVEALED with new Platform, new engines and new looks

The new Audi Q5—and the performance SQ5—have been revealed with a new Platform, new engines, and a new look.

You might have expected that a new Audi Q5 would come with an EV Powertrain, but assuming Audi is using odd number model designations for SUVs as well as saloons (like the new A5 which is really a new A4) then the signals tell us the new Q5 and SQ5 will be ICE powered. And they are.

Sitting on Audi’s new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), the Q5’s new looks are influenced by the new A5, with a big single-frame grille, skinny LED headlights and big air intakes, with a full-width light bar at the back (how original) joining the slim LED taillights, twin exhausts (quad on the SQ5) and a mesh ‘grille’.

Inside leans on the new A5 for inspiration too, with a single curved display incorporating an 11.9″ digital instrument panel and 14.5″ infotainment and an (optional) 10.9″ passenger screen, a phone charging tray on the centre console, four USB ports, Android Auto running the main screen and Apps integrated into the MMI. Quality is also turned up a notch or three.

The entry-level powertrain is a 2.0-litre MHEV petrol with 201bhp and FWD (quattro an option) followed by a 201bhp diesel also with 201bh but more torque and quattro as standard. Both powertrains come with a seven-speed auto ‘box.

Also on offer, but not until next year, are a pair of PHEV models with a 25.9kWh battery promising EV range of over 50 miles and offered with 295bhp or 362bhp.

Topping the range is the new Audi SQ5 which this time around comes with a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine good for 362bhp with quattro all-wheel drive and auto ‘box.

No official prices yet, but expect the starting point to be around £50k rising to over £70k for the SQ5.