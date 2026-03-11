Audi RS3 Competition Limited Revealed – a £93k FAREWELL to Audi’s Five-Pot?

The Audi RS3 Competition Limited is revealed as a run of 750 units with extensive modifications but no additional power.

Audi’s sweet five-pot ICE has been with us for 50 years, but it’s almost certain to be consigned to the history books by emissions regulations, so the arrival of the Audi RS3 Competition Limited – revealed today – is probably the last Audi to be endowed with the much-loved engine.

Despite its ‘Competition Limited’ tag, power remains the same as the regular RS3 – despite a price tag of £92,885, around £30k more than a regular RS3 – with the 2.5-litre engine delivering 394bhp and 369lb/ft of torque.

Instead of delivering additional power and performance, Audi has given the RS3’s suspension a makeover with a stiffer rear anti-roll bar and springs, clever dampers with much adjustment (and a tool kit to do it), with aerodynamic canards at the front, a new chin spoiler, new rear spoiler, bits of carbon fibre and ceramic brakes.

The default choice on paint is Malachite Green – an original Quattro colour – with all 11 of the UK-bound share of the 750-car run coming in the retro paint, along with a retro Audi Sport badge and welcome lights, as well as front and rear lights which beat out in a 1-2-4-5-3 pattern when the car is unlocked, mimicking the firing order of the five pot.

Inside, the RS3 gets bucket seats with black leather and Dinamica microfiber in Neodymium gold and white digital instruments.

Just 11 RS3 Competition Limited models are coming to the UK out of the 750-unit run – all in Malachite Green – each costing £92,885.