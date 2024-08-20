Audi RS3 gets a bit of a titivate for 2024 – costs from £59,510

Following updates for the A3 and S3, Audi reveals titivations for the range-topping RS3 including performance improvements. Costs from £59,510.

Back in March, Audi revealed a facelift for the A3 and S3, with the usual facelift fodder of lights, bumpers, wheels and a bit of extra tech.

Now it’s time for the range-topping RS3, Saloon and Sportback, to get a bit of a makeover too.

You might have expected Audi would finally kill off the five-pot in the RS3, but they haven’t. Although it gets no upgrades so continues with the same 2.5-litre as the pre-facelift model, good for 395bhp and 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds.

To make the RS3 more fun, Audi has tweaked its ‘Torque Splitter’ tech to make it respond more sensitively allowing higher cornering speeds, making it easier to get sideways with up 10 100% of rear torque able to go to the outside wheel.

In terms of look and kit, the new RS3 gets a bigger single-frame grille with new pattern, added vent real estate, new rear diffuser with new exhaust tips, new wheel designs and some new colour options.

Inside, you can have (optional) carbon-backed seats, there’s a new Alcantara-clad squared-off steering wheel, Planer Lighting backlights and similar tweaks as the rest of the new A3 range.

The new RS3 comes in three trim options, with the entry-level getting 19″ alloys, HUD Sonus Sound and HUD, Carbon Black adding upgraded alloys, carbon package and Matrix LED headlights, and Carbo Vorsprung models panoramic roof, adaptive suspension and the lifting of the 155mph limiter (which ups top speed to 174mph).

On sale next month (September 2024) the RS3 Sportback costs from £59,510, the RS3 Sportback Carbon Black Sportback from £64,160 and the RS3 Sportback Carbon Vorsprung from £68,650. Opting for the RS3 Saloon adds £1k to the price.