Audi UrbanSphere Concept is a GIANT electric MPV

The Audi UrbanSphere Concept is revealed as an enormous electric MPV with autonomous capabilities and designed for megacities in China.

Last year, Audi announced it was planning a trio of new concepts to point to the future, with the first the Audi Skysphere Concept arriving as a sort of ‘Transformer’ car, able to be both GT and Sports car with its ability to grow and shrink, and the second the Audi Grandspehere Concept as a future A8 GT for 2025.

The third of Audi’s trio of concepts is the UrbanSphere Concept which, we’d assumed, would be a look at a compact little electric Audi for batting around urban areas. But it’s not – not by a country mile.

In fact, the UrbanShpere Concept is the exact opposite and is an enormous – 5,510mm long – electric MPV designed for Chinese megacities and looking not unlike the Volvo Embla as an estate crossed with an SUV crossed with an MPV. Perhaps the future is an ungainly mish-mash of genres in an attempt to please all?

Under the skin there’s VW’s PPE electric car platform with a 120kWh battery, an electric motor at each end, a modest 395bhp (but 509lb/ft of torque) and range of 466 miles, rear-wheel steering and adaptive air suspension.

Inside – entered through big suicide doors – there are giant armchairs for passengers, screens in the backs of the seats, an OLED infotainment screen house in the rood, pedals and steering wheel that go away when the Level 4 autonomous driving is in play and a plethora of recycled materials. There’s even facial scanning and voice analysis for your ‘wellbeing’.

Will the UrbanShpere Concept make it into production? Minus some of the concept-y stuff, it does seem more than possible.