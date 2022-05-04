Bentley tease new model – looks to be a LWB Bentley Bentayga

Bentley tease the arrival of their fifth model, due to be revealed on 10 May, which looks to be a LWB version of the Bentayga SUV.

How many models does Bentley currently offer? Well, with the demise of the Mulsanne we can only count three – the Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga.

So, as Bentley teases the arrival of their fifth model with the photo above, we have to assume they consider the Continental GT and Continental GT Coupe to be two different models to be able to state their fifth model is on the way.

That almost certainly means the fifth Bentley will actually be an existing Bentley, with the expectation that what’s going to arrive is a LWB version of the Bentayga SUV.

If it is a LWB Bentagya, Bentley is clearly planning to push the SUV up closer to Rolls-Royce territory with the promise of huge personalisation options – apparently, there will be 24 billion unique combinations of trim – the new Bentley Airline Seat Configuration with auto climate sensing system and advanced postural adjustment tech. There will also be Bentley Diamond Illumination shining light through perforations in the door trim.

Bentley says:

With an extra dimension of on-board wellness, the new model will sit in sumptuous comfort at the pinnacle of its range and deliver a breadth of capabilities – and configurations – beyond anything previously offered.

It seems likely Bentley will offer the LWB Bentagya with their W12 and V8 powertrains, as well as a plug-in hybrid, a PHEV which could be borrowed from the more powerful Flying Spur rather than the regular Bentayga’s less potent version.

All will be revealed on 10 May.