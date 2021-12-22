Bentley’s Mulliner planning a W12 Coupe follow-up to the Convertible Bacalar

The limited-run Bentley Bacalar is to get a Coupe follow-up according to reports, with a run of 25 cars at £1.8 million plus.

Perhaps, if you’re wealthy enough, relative value matters little, and the price is irrelevant when you’re buying exclusivity?

That certainly seems to be the thinking behind cars like Lamborghini’s ‘specials’ which are mainly just titivated Aventadors at very silly prices, and Bentley is now learning that very limited-run cars, even when based on normal production models, can be a cash cow.

We’ve already seen the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar arrive as a ‘Speedster’ take on Bentley’s Continental GT, with a limited run of just 12 cars costing from around £1.8 million. And they sold immediately despite looks very similar to a regular Continental GT Convertible (which costs an eighth of the price of the Bacalar, even in ‘Speed’ guise).

Now, according to Autocar, Bentley is following up the Bacalar with a new Coupe from the Mulliner Coachbuilding division which is set to cost as much as the Bacalar although, having flogged a dozen Bacalars in quick sticks, the intention is to build 25 units of the Coupe.

It seems this new Mulliner Coupe will have looks influenced by the Bentley EXP 100 GT we saw a couple of years ago and, although powered by Bentley’s W12, will point towards the design of a future electric GT. It will also be a final farewell for the W12 engine.

Expect the new Mulliner GT to arrive in 2023 to celebrate 80 years of Bentley and Mulliner.