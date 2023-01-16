BMW i4 M50 was the BEST-SELLING BMW M in 2022 in a record year for BMW M

BMW had record-breaking sales at its M Division in 2022 with 177,257 M cars sold, the best-selling of which was the electric BMW i4 M50.

2022 was a big year for BMW M, with the celebration of M’s 50 years delivering lots of new M models and also delivering record-breaking sales – 177,257, up by 8.4 per cent – with the most M car buyers coming from the US, followed by Germany and the UK.

A number of new debuts – and refreshed models coming on stream – helped BMW M reach record sales, from the second-generation M2 to the BMW XM, with help from well-established models like the M3 and M4 – and now the M3 Touring too.

But perhaps the biggest surprise is that the best-selling M model wasn’t an M3 model, but the electric BMW i4 M50.

BMW M’s Timo Resch said:

The best-selling BMW M automobile of 2022 is the all-electric BMW i4 M50. For us, this is a clear signal that the unique M feeling has arrived in the world of electrified vehicles.

Now whether the i4 M50 was the most in-demand M car as well as the biggest seller is perhaps a moot point; it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that BMW M prioritised EVs to help average emissions. Still, it’s a notable milestone.