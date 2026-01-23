BMW iX3 GRABS COTY gong – wins too for Land Rover Defender, Skoda Superb and more

The Neue Klasse BMW iX3 is declared Car of the Year by What Car?, with category wins for Land Rover Defender, Skoda Superb and many more.

Legacy car makers have had a hard time trying to offer EVs, through forced legislation, which are appealing and sensibly priced, and resorted to building standalone EV models with bland designs.

But BMW sensibly, on the whole, have made EVs a powertrain option on familiar-looking models and as a result have been far more successful with EVs than rivals like Mercedes and Audi.

But with EV tech advancing, BMW has started to introduce its Neue Klasse models, which will offer both ICE-based and EV powertrains, with the first out of the gate the impressive BMW iX3, which, despite only being revealed in September, has already grabbed a COTY gong.

Now the iX3 has grabbed another COTY gong, this time from What Car?

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford, said:

The premium electric SUV market is one of the most hotly contested, yet in so many respects the BMW iX3 offers a stepchange in capability. It combines a huge range with ultra-rapid charging; its new software improves everything from the infotainment system to safety; and despite being one of the most enjoyable SUVs of any kind to drive, it’s also very comfortable. In short, it’s a truly great car.

Unsurprisingly, with new ICE-based cars getting ever thinner on the ground, it’s the fifth time since 2019 that an EV has been declared COTY, and the fourth time a BMW has grabbed the top gong.

What Car? has gone to town on category winners (full list below) with everything from the Kia PV5 as MPV of the year and the Porsche 911 as Sports car of the year, to the Toyota Aygo X as best small car and Smart #5 as the best family EV. There’s even a gong for the most anticipated car (based on reader votes) for the new Volvo EX60, which was only revealed yesterday.

What Car? Car of the Year winners 2026

Overall Winner

Car of the Year: BMW iX3 50 xDrive M Sport

Category Winners

Small car: Toyota Aygo X 1.5 Hybrid Icon

Small electric car: Renault 5 52kWh Comfort Range Techno+

Family car: Honda Civic 2.0 e:HEV Elegance

Small SUV: Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 eTSI 150 Life DSG

Small Electric SUV: Kia EV3 Standard Range Air

Family SUV: Kia Sportage 1.6T Hybrid Pure

Family electric SUV: Smart #5 Pro+

Premium SUV: Land Rover Defender 110 D250 S

Premium Electric SUV: BMW iX3 50 xDrive M Sport

Plug-in hybrid: MG HS 1.5T Plug-in Hybrid SE

Executive car: Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD

Luxury car: BMW X7 xDrive40i M Sport

Estate: Skoda Superb 1.5 TSI 150 e-TEC SE L

MPV: Kia PV5 Long Range Plus

Seven-seat SUV: Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6T Hybrid 2WD Premium

Coupé: BMW 4 Series 420i M Sport

Convertible: Mercedes CLE Cabriolet 200 AMG Line Premium

Performance car: BMW M3 Touring xDrive Competition

Sports car: Porsche 911 Carrera T

Special Awards

Reader Award: Volvo EX60

Tow Car Award: Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI 193 4×4 SportLine DSG (7 seats)

Reliability Award: Honda

Safety Award: BMW X3