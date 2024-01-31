BMW M4 and 4 Series – Coupe and Convertible – UPDATED for 2024

The BMW 4 Series and the BMW M4 – both Coupe and Convertible – get a range of updates for 2024 including 4WD-only for the M4.

BMW has decided to give its 4 Series range a bit of a makeover for 2024 – including the M4 – reducing options in some areas, adding some new tech and a few visual changes too.

The 2024 M4, Coupe and Convertible, get a bit of a power boost to 523bhp – although without changing the 0-62mph of the current model – and the option of a RWD is no longer available with both Coupe and Convertible available only as xDrive models.

Visual changes for the M4 include new lights front and back, with the tail lights getting fancy glassfibre tech, updated software for the infotainment with enhanced voice control and extended ambient lighting.

The M4 Competition xDrive Coupé now costs from £84,250 and the M4 Convertible £88,255.

The rest of the 4 Series models get similar updates to the M4, although the offering is now limited to 420i with a 181bhp four-pot and M440i with a much more fulsome 369bhp.

The 420i Coupe now costs from £43,020 and the Convertible from £49,695, and the M440i Coupe from £58,735 and Convertible from £65,410.

Customer deliveries for the 2024 BMW 4 Series are due in the spring.