BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition FACELIFT get 628bhp mild-hybrid

The BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition get a mid-life update with cosmetic tweaks and 48v mild-hybrid assistance. Costs from £123,350.

Earlier this month, BMW revealed a bit of a facelift for the X5 and X6, and now it’s time for a similar raft of changes for the range-topping X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition.

Beyond the cosmetic titivations, the headline act for the update is the arrival of 48v mild-hybrid assistance with an electric motor housed in the gearbox adding 12bhp and 147lb/ft torque and improving mid-range performance, with power going to all four-wheels – but with rear-bias – with Adaptive M Suspension and Active M Diff at the back.

All that adds up to a 3.9 second 0-62mph time – actually a bit slower than the outgoing models – with a 50-70mph in fourth cut to 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 180mph if you option the M Driver Package.

Beyond the new MHEV p[owertrain, the X5 M and X6 M get a raft of cosmetic tweaks including new black 21″ alloys at the front and 22″ at the back, a new front end with a black open kidney grille and big air intakes as well as new narrower matrix LED headlights and X motif taillights for the X5 M. Inside, there’s the BMW curved display with slimmer instrument panel, narrower central air vents and a wider choice of interior trim.

Production of the new X5 M and X6 M starts in April, with the order book open and prices starting at £123,350 for the X5 M and £126,050 for the X6 M, more than 10 per cent up on the outgoing models.