Bradley Walsh’s Aston Martin Vantare GT up for SALE

The limited run of the Aston Martin DB9-based Vantare GT, the brainchild of Bradley Walsh, looks to have stalled.

Back in September 2021, we revealed Bradley Walsh’s Vantare GT as an Aston Martin DB9-based homage to 1960s Aston Martin DBs. And it looked pretty good.

Built by British Automotive Engineering, the Vantare GT was Bradley Walsh’s vision of what a modern Aston Martin would be if Aston had kept faith with the design ethos of cars like the DB4, DB5 and DB6.

The project began with a plan to build just a single car for Bradley Walsh, but by the time it was revealed in 2021 the plan was to build 10 cars as a limited-run special. But that seems to have gone out of the window.

It appears that far from building 10 Vantare GTs, the project has stalled and the only car actually built so far is #001 for Walsh. And now that’s up for sale.

On sale at DD Classics in Richmond, Surrey, they confirm this is the launch and press car and one of a ‘limited edition’, but as far as we can tell it’s the only one there is.

We tried getting in touch with British Automotive Engineering, but their website is down. So, it would seem, this one of a limited edition is going to be a limited edition of one.

Which is a shame.