Bugatti Brouillard is a W16 one-off from Bugatti’s Solitare Programme

The Bugatti Brouillard is revealed as a one-off custom Bugatti from Bugatti’s new Solitaire Programme, based on the Mistral.

You may have thought that the end of Bugatti’s W16 engine came with the new Bugatti Tourbillon arriving under Matte Rimac’s control last year with a new N/A V16 powerplant, but you’d be wrong because Bugatti has just revealed a W16-engined Bugatti Brouillard

But the Brouillard isn’t a new run of ultra-expensive Bugattis, but a one-off special from Bugatti’s new Soltaire Programme, which enables the most well-heeled of their customers to take customisation to a new level (believed to have been built for Dutch billionaire Michel Perridon, who has an extensive collection of Bugattis, old and new).

Based on the open-top Mistral, the Brouillard (it means Fog or Mist) becomes a coupe with a clear roof and central spine, with all external panels unique, creating a more muscular look with its haunches and wheelarches, with a fixed ducktail spoiler, but with Bugatti’s signature elements – like the Horseshoe grille – still present and correct.

Inside is a bit of a ‘Green-Fest’, just like the exterior, with green tartan and green-tinted carbon fibre together with a ‘horse’ or three (Brouillard was a horse owned by Ettore Bugatti), including a silver horse’s head mounted in the gear selector.

Power is, of course, prodigious, with the W16 pumping out 1,568bhp sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed DCT.

The Brouillard may be the first custom Bugatti from the new Solitaire Programme, but Bugatti says they will build two on-offs a year going forward, so as the Brouillard has taken 18 months to complete we’re assuming there are currently two more Solitaire cars in development.