Bugatti Brouillard is a W16 one-off from Bugatti’s Solitare Programme

The Bugatti Brouillard is revealed as a one-off custom Bugatti from Bugatti’s new Solitaire Programme, based on the Mistral.new Bugatti Tourbillon arriving under Matte Rimac’s control last year with a new N/A V16 powerplant, but you’d be wrong because Bugatti has just revealed a W16-engined Bugatti Brouillard.
But the Brouillard isn’t a new run of ultra-expensive Bugattis, but a one-off special from Bugatti’s new Soltaire Programme, which enables the most well-heeled of their customers to take customisation to a new level (believed to have been built for Dutch billionaire Michel Perridon, who has an extensive collection of Bugattis, old and new).
Based on the open-top Mistral, the Brouillard (it means Fog or Mist) becomes a coupe with a clear roof and central spine, with all external panels unique, creating a more muscular look with its haunches and wheelarches, with a fixed ducktail spoiler, but with Bugatti’s signature elements – like the Horseshoe grille – still present and correct.
Inside is a bit of a ‘Green-Fest’, just like the exterior, with green tartan and green-tinted carbon fibre together with a ‘horse’ or three (Brouillard was a horse owned by Ettore Bugatti), including a silver horse’s head mounted in the gear selector.
Power is, of course, prodigious, with the W16 pumping out 1,568bhp sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed DCT.
The Brouillard may be the first custom Bugatti from the new Solitaire Programme, but Bugatti says they will build two on-offs a year going forward, so as the Brouillard has taken 18 months to complete we’re assuming there are currently two more Solitaire cars in development.
Have your say - leave a comment