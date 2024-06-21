This is the new Bugatti Tourbillon: 1775bhp V16 and £3.8 million

The new Bugatti Tourbillon is revealed with a 1,775bhp V16 N/A engine, good for 0-62mph in 2.0 seconds and costing £3.8 million.

When Matte Rimac effectively took control at Bugatti, everyone expected he’d head down the road of making the Chiron’s successor a Bugatti take on his own Rimac Nevera.

What no one expected was that the EV Hypercar Wunderkind would eschew the EV route and instead build a new Bugatti with a naturally aspirated V16 engine. Say hello to the new Bugatti Tourbillon.

The Tourbillon comes with a Cosworth-developed naturally aspirated V16 and a trio of electric motors, with half its power coming from the V16 and the remainder from the pair of motors at the front and one at the back powered by a 25kWh battery.

That setup means completely bonkers performance figures, with 62mph reached in 2.0 seconds, 124mph in under 5.0 seconds and 248mph in under 25 seconds. Slow it’s not.

At first glance, the Tourbillon looks like a reworking of the Chiron; in fact, there’s not a single part of the Tourbillon coming from the Chiron, with historic cues like a distinctive ‘Spine’, vertical wiper, and more aggressive-looking glasshouse all conspiring to make the Tourbillon look more purposeful.

Inside, the Tourbillon – named after parts of high-end watches – has a familiar layout, but rather than the ‘Screens are King’ mentality of most car makers, Bugatti has delivered an interior which resembles the art of fine watchmakers with analogue instruments consisting of more than 600 parts.

It’s going to be 2026 before Bugatti starts to build the Tourbillon, with a run of 250 cars planned and prices starting at £3.8 million.