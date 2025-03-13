Buy an Electric Skoda Elroq to keep your DOG happy, say Skoda

Skoda says its research shows that dogs are much happier and more relaxed when travelling in an electric vehicle (EV) like the new Skoda Elroq.

Car makers across the board are trying as hard as they can to persuade buyers – especially private buyers – that the only sensible car buy in 2025 is an electric car.

A seemingly endless number of new EVs seem to hit the market every five minutes as car makers try to deliver an EV in every sector to convince buyers, with existing models quickly upgraded with more range and more power, massive discounts employed and ICE models quoted with long lead times to make an EV seem the only choice.

Despite all this, EV sales are still woefully short of where every prediction said they would be, and are only at the level they are because fleet sales of EVs come with big tax breaks.

So Skoda has come up with a spiffing wheeze to convince private buyers that an EV is the only sensible choice – Dogs are happier in an EV, like the new Skoda Elroq.

Yes, Skoda is tapping into our love of dogs having discovered that 41% of dog owners factor in their dog’s comfort when buying a car they’ve come up with a bit of research to prove dogs are happier in an EV.

Skoda employed celebrity vet Dr Scott Miller to test one year-old Cocker Spaniel Mango as he was driven around the Top Gear track at speeds up to 70mph.

The result saw Mango’s resting heartbeat of 80bpm rise to 100bpm when travelling in the Elroq, but it rose to 120bpm in a petrol-powered car and 125bpm in a Diesel.

Dr Scott Miller said:

The experiment clearly shows the health and psychological benefits of travelling in an EV for dogs. Observing Mango’s reactions while travelling at the same speed on the same track, but in different vehicles, made it clear that the EV provided a smoother and more calming experience.

So now you know that you’re an uncaring dog owner if you don’t have an EV.

Expect an exponential rise in Skoda’s EV sales as a result.