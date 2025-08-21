BYD Atto 2 EV SUV arrives to CHALLENGE EVs like the Kia EV3, Volvo EX30 and more

The BYD Atto 2 Electric SUV arrives to challenge established offerings like the Kia EV3 and Volvo EX30 with prices from £30,850.

BYD, which styles itself as “the world’s leading manufacturer of new-energy vehicles” is already making inroads into the UK market with cars like the BYD Sealion 7 challenging established models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and now there’s a new challenger from BYD a bit lower down the food chain – think the likes of the Kia EV3 and Vovlo EX30 – with the new BYD Atto 2.

Starting at £30,850, the Atto 2 is priced against cars like the Hyundai Kona, but looks to challenge EVs from a bit further up the chain with decent specs and a choice of two battery sizes.

The standard kit for the entry-level Atto 2 Boost model includes 17″ alloys, a 12.8″ rotatable infotainment, Posh Sound, wireless phone charging, V2L, and Voice Control, with a 51.1kWh battery powering a 174bhp electric motor delivering up to a 214-mile range officially and the promise of up to 302 miles in city driving.

The Attto 2 Comfort model – which won’t go arrive until later in the year – costs from £34,950 and comes with a bigger 15.6″ infotainment, 201bhp motor and range of 261 miles, and bigger spec likely to include more toys, Privacy glass, bigger alloys and higher quality materials.

Order books for the BYD Atto 2 are now open, with Boost models arriving in September and Comfort models later in the year.