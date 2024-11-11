BYD Sealion 7 ARRIVES to take aim at the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and more

The BYD Sealion 7 arrives in the UK boasting three trim levels and three powertrain options and up to 522bhp and range of up to 312 miles.

BYD has been busy rolling out its Ocaean Series of cars in the UK with models like the Seal and Dolphin and now we get a new BYD EV with the arrival of the BYD Sealion 7, following its reveal at the Paris Motor Show.

When the Sealion 7 was revealed we didn’t get any real detail of what was on offer, but now we know.

Taking aim at an almost endless list of mainstream EV SUVs – like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Tesla Model Y and many more – the BYD is actually a bigger model around the size of the Hyundai Santa Fe, and comes with the choice of three powertrain and three trim levels.

The entry-level Sealion 7 gets a 308bhp motor at the back powered by an 82.5kWh battery promising range of 300 miles and good for 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds, with the Sealion 7 Design gets an additional motor at the front for a total of 522bhp, the same battery as the Comfort model and good for 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds and range of 282 miles.

Topping the range is the Sealion 7 Excellence which comes with the same dual motor AWD setup as the Design model but with a bigger 91.3kWh battery delivering range of 31 miles.

All models come with a heat pump and V2L for powering external devices, a new Intelligent Torque Adaption Control is available for AWD models and promises suspension sorted for handling too.

Styling, inside and out, is familiar from the Seal, with BYD’s ‘X Face’, full-width rear light bar and sloping offline, with a 15.4″ rotating infotainment and 10.25″ driver display as well as heated and ventilated seats and Nappa leather on Excellence models.

No prices yet for the BYD Sealion 7, but starting prices the right side of £50k sounds about right.