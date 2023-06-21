Electric BYD Dolphin CHALLENGES the MG4 – and even the VW ID.3 – with prices from £25,490

The new electric BYD Dolphin goes on sale in the summer with prices from £25,490, challenging the MG4 and even the VW ID.3.

BYD has come a long way since it brought a small fleet of BYD E6 EVs to the UK to test the water in 2013, with a decade of progress seen with the recent reveal of the BYD Seal, a Tesla Molde 3-rivalling EV with up to 523bhp.

Now it’s time for the next instalment of BYD’s Ocean series with the BYD Dolphin going on sale in the UK this summer with prices starting from £25,490, undercutting even the bargain star MG4 and, in some specs, offering potential buyers of the VW ID.3 food for thought.

The Dolphin comes with a choice of four trim levels – Active, Boost, Comfort and Design – with Active models getting a 44.9kWh battery and 93bhp electric motor with range of 211 miles, Boost models have the same battery but 178bhp and range of 188 miles. Comfort and Design models get a bigger 60.4kWh battery with a 201bhp motor and 265 miles of range.

Standard kit includes a heat pump, 12.3″ infotainment, safety stuff like Emergency Braking, Lane Assist and Adaptive Cruise as well as a 360 camera. More expensive models also come with a panoramic roof, privacy glass and wireless phone charging.

Due on sale in the UK this summer, the BYD Dolphin Active costs from £25,490, the Dolphin Boost from £26,490, the Dolphin Comfort from £29,490 and the range-topping Dolphin Design from £30,990.