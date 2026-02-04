Chery to launch LEPAS brand in the UK, joining Omoda, Jaecoo and Chery

Chinese Chery continues its assault on the UK car market by launching its fourth brand, Lepas, joining Chery, Omoda and Jaecoo offerings.

Chinese automotive giant Chery already has a rapidly growing presence in the UK market, with its Omoda brand launching 18 months ago, followed by the Jaecoo brand a year ago and more recently its eponymous Chery offerings last summer.

Despite only having a presence in the UK market for a year, Jaecoo managed to get in the top 10 new cars sold late in 2025, outselling perennial favourites like the Nissan Qashqai and VW Tiguan, helping to garner a 5.3% market share across all its offerings in the process.

Now, not content with having three brands on sale in the UK, Chery is launching a fourth – Lepas, apparently a contrived portmanteau of “Leopard”, “Leap” and “Passion” – which will arrive with up to three models in Q3 2026.

Chery says:

Designed as a New Energy Vehicle (NEV) brand for the European market from the outset, LEPAS balances efficiency, comfort, and advanced technology. Built on a globally intelligent platform, it blends elegant design with innovation, making every drive both practical and inspiring.

There’s no news yet of which models the Lepas brand will launch in the UK, but there are Lepas models like the Lepas L4 (pictured above), L6 and L8 already revealed in other markets, and with Lepas calling its range ‘New Energy Vehicles’, it looks like it’ll be Hybrid and maybe EV offerings only.