Chinese ORA launching new EV in UK to challenge Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6

Chinese brand ORA is launching a new electric saloon in the UK to challenge cars like the Telsa Model 3 and Ioniq 6.

If you think the Japanese car invasion in the UK, which started in the 1970s, and the Korean arrival, which started in the UK in the 1980s, were the start of a wave of ‘Foreign’ cars which were so good they changed the car landscape forever, then you’d be right.

But it took quite a while for the Japanese and Koreans to be taken properly seriously and deliver cars as good as the opposition, but things have changed in the last 50 years and you can bet on a wave of excellent EVs heading for the UK in the coming years delivering from China, product that will really challenge Western car makers and will probably be quickly accepted as appealing by a new generation of car buyers not really wedded to ‘Brand’.

The latest Chinese EV to be confirmed for the UK is a new electric saloon from ORA – a relatively new brand, but owned by Great Wall Motors – which looks like it’s aiming at taking a chunk out of sales for the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Beyond confirming the as-yet unnamed EV saloon for 2024, we don’t have a lot more than the exterior photo (above) and interior (below), but we do know it’ll come as a 2WD or 4WD model with the 4WD delivering 395bhp and good for 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds

ORA says it’ll come with goodies like panoramic roof, faux leather seats and ambient lighting and deliver range of over 300 miles.

Mr Yao, Vice President GWM ORA Europe, said:

I am delighted we are making such good progress in the UK market with the ORA Funky Cat and the GWM ORA brand. The reveal of our next premium EV showcases that we are serious about our role in the UK market, offering customers fantastic quality products with high levels of specification.