Citroen ELO Concept is a DIMINUTIVE 6-seat MPV the size of a Skoda Fabia

The Citroen ELO Concept is revealed as a Supermini-sized MPV boasting funky looks, a central driving position and six seats.

As car makers develop EVs to suit something other than buyers of big, heavy SUVs, we’re starting to see the arrival of more compact EVs at more attainable price points – like the Renault 5.

Whether that’s enough to persuade enough buyers to go electric remains to be seen, but EVs have always been a good choice for urban use when range isn’t an issue. But what if you want an electric supermini-sized MPV to do the school run with your kids and next door’s? Well, there’s no such car – at least until now.

Citroen has unveiled the ELO Concept ahead of a debut in Brussels next month, and it’s a six-seat MPV wrapped up in a body the length of cars like the Ford Fiesta or Skoda Fabia, complete with a central driving position.

Besides that central seat for the driver, the ELO has three seats in the second row, with another two seats able to slot in ahead of them for a total of six, accessed by sliding doors, and a cabin which can be transformed into a sleeping area for two.

Citroen has eschewed a mass of screens for the ELO, instead of which it gets a Smartband display which runs across the bottom of the windscreen, with the funky exterior getting its wheels pushed out to the four corners and interchangeable bumpers.

Citroen Style Director, Pierre Leclercq, said:

We are very proud of ELO because it is the perfect expression of what design should be: combining style and function. ELO is a bubble of energy, both in terms of its colourful and endearing personality and its modernity, but also in terms of all the possibilities it offers for enjoying an intense and rich life. The Citroën Design teams had a lot of fun imagining a model designed down to the smallest detail to be practical, fun and clever.

No word on battery size or power for the electric ELO, but we should discover more when it debuts in Brussels next month.

And just in case you’re wondering, the ‘ELO’ name isn’t a fan tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra, but a very contrived moniker using the second letter of REST, PLAY, WORK – the definition of the ELO’s practical uses.