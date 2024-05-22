Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed previews the first exclusive Mythos car from Mercedes

The Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed is revealed as a two-seat Speedster model previewing the first outing for Mercedes’ exclusive Mythos series.

The Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed has been revealed on the sidelines of the Monaco Grand Prix as a two-seat completely open performance car without a roof or a windscreen, and thought to be based on the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 which comes with a 677bhp V8 and four-wheel drive. So a sprightly basis.

Previewing the first outing for the highly limited Mercedes-Benz Mythos series, the Purespeed celebrates Mercedes’ racing history mixed with modern tech and innovative materials and is limited to a run of just 250 units.

Its design is inspired by historic Mercedes racers, with its flying buttress reminiscent of the Stirling Moss 300 SLR, and a paint job which fades from red to grey alluding to the Mercedes paint job in the 1924 Targa Florio, as is the number 10 on the flanks.

More inspiration comes from the Mercedes AMG ONE Hypercar with its visible carbon fibre, with a long bonnet and Shark Nose.

The Pursepeed also loses its windscreen and roof to be replaced by a HALO system derived from F1, and a pair of aerodynamically optimised helmets to protect occupants further are included.

Mercedes’ Michael Schiebe said:

The Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed offers a glimpse of what is probably the most direct way to experience performance and driving pleasure. Radically open, neither a roof nor the windscreen separate the two passengers from the elements. You can experience light, air and passion unfiltered with all your senses. As the concept of our first Mythos vehicle, it embodies the highest level of exclusivity. Design elements such as the HALO also create a Formula 1 feeling.

Expect a production version of the PureSpeed to arrive in 2025.