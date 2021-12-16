CUPRA Born Electric Hatch – the VW ID.3’s Spanish cousin – costs from £33,735

The Cupra Born Electric Hatch – Cupra’s take on the VW ID.3 – costs from £33,735 in the UK, with cheaper versions to follow in 2022.

Another day and another VAG electric car gets priced up, and this time it’s the Cupra Born, SEAT’s ‘performance’ brand Cupra’s take on the VW ID.3, and it costs from £33,735. At least for now, and assuming Cupra doesn’t decide to knock £1,740 off the price of the cheapest model to sneak under the new PiCG level.

But for now, it’s a middle of the range offering available for the Cupra Born, with the 201bhp version with 58kWh battery the first to be offered, with official range of 263 miles and performance of 0-62mph in 7.3 seconds.

Entry-level Cupra Born V1 trim comes with 18″ alloys, electric folding and heated door mirrors, auto wipers, LED lights, 12″ infotainment, 5.3″ digital cockpit, Cruise, Rear View Cameras, Road Sign, parking sensors, Driver Profiles, Keyless and 11 kW AC charging.

Move up to the V2 version (from £34,190) and you add 19″ alloys, privacy glass, heated washers, Augmented HUD and Heated Front Seats, with V3 versions (from £37,375) also adding 20 ” alloys and Dinamica Bucket seats.

Following on from these Cupra Borns will be a 45kWh version with 201bhp (at a lower price), as well as 231bhp versions with either a 58kWh or 77kWh battery at higher prices.

Cupra says the first Born EVs will arrive with customers in Q1 2022.