Cupra Born EV 2026 UPDATE revealed to tackle newer rivals like the Volvo EX30, Kia EV3, Skoda Elroq and more

The Cupra Born EV – Cupra’s ‘sporty’ take on the VW ID. 3 – gets an update with tweaked looks, improved range and new tech.

It’s been almost five years since the Cupra Born EV arrived as Cupra’s sporty take on the VW ID. 3, since when competition has grown significantly with everything from the Kia EV3 to the Skoda Elroq and Volvo EX30 – and more – vying for a similar demographic.

To help the Born better rival newer competition, Cupra has revealed a facelift – rather than a new Born – which tweaks looks, improves range and adds new tech in an effort to keep up with rivals.

Because this new Born is a facelift, the shape remains the same. Still, the front end gets a makeover to bring it in line with more recent Cupra models with a three-triangle light signature with Matrix LED tech, new grille and extra copper highlights. At the back, there’s a new bumper and tailgate, 3D tail lights, new 19″ and 20″ alloys and illuminated door handles.

Inside, the digital driver display grows from 5.3″ to 10.25″, with a 12.9″ infotainment system still housing almost all functions but with actual function buttons on the steering wheel, and individual switches for each electric window.

There’s also flappy paddles for regenerative braking – including a one-pedal setting – bucket seats, improved materials, more splashes of copper and ambient lighting.

Model options are V1, V2 and VZ with 58kWh or 79kWh battery powering a 187bhp or 228bhp motor respectively, and the VZ with 322bhp, with range for 58kWh models at 280 miles and 79kWh at 372 miles. DC charging is up to 135kW on the smaller battery and 186kW on the 79kWh battery.

Other titivations include new rear air vents, extra USB ports and smartphone car key, as well as V2L and posh sound options.