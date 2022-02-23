Dacia Duster Extreme SE Special Edition sits ATOP the new Duster range

The recently facelifted Dacia Duster gets a new special edition model – the Dacia Duster Extreme SE – with equipment and cosmetic extras.

It may have taken Dacia a long time to decide selling its budget cars in the UK was a good idea, but having bitten the bullet a decade ago with the Dacia Duster Duster SUV for the UK, starting at just £8,995, Dacia has gone from strength to strength.

With a recent facelift for the Duster, the Duster has got more expensive – in real terms, the starting price is up by 30 per cent on 2012 – but it is a more able, and better-equipped, car than the first Duster we got. And now Dacia has decided it’s time for a range-topping special edition – the Dacia Duster Extreme SE – based on the range-topping Duster Prestige with added titivations, and prices starting at £17,495.

The Duster Extreme SE comes with a set of 17″ gloss black alloys, Quartz Grey for the roof bars, door mirrors and grille, flashes of Orange and a new Urban Grey paint job (other colours are available). Inside there are more Orange flashes, Gloss Black inserts on the door cards and orange stitching.

Standard equipment includes Climate, Keyless, multi-view camera, Acoustic Windscreen, Heated Seats, Dacia’s Media Nav Infotainment with 8″ screen with wireless phone mirroring and Sat Nav.

Engine choices are 90bhp 1.0-litre petrol, a Bi-Fuel petrol, 128bhp petrol and 148bhp petrol with DCT ‘box (which costs £20,845). There’s also a single 113bhp diesel which comes with 4WD and costs from £21,645.

The Dacia Duster Extreme SE goes on sale in April with the first deliveries due a month later.