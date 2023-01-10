Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 – Dacia’s first Hybrid – goes on sale in the UK

The Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140, the first model in Dacia’s range to get a hybrid powertrain option, goes on sale in the UK from £22,595.

Back in December, we revealed that the Hybrid version of the Dacia Jogger was due to go on sale this month. Which it does, and with prices starting from a relatively modest £22,595.

That may be a chunky £6k more than the cheapest Jogger you can buy, but for a seven-seat hybrid Crossover with a decent spec it’s really as cheap as chips.

But despite the bargain price tag, the Jogger Hybrid comes with much the same sophisticated hybrid powertrain as the Renault Clio E-Tech. which means a 1.6-litre petrol engine and a pair of electric motors (including a high-voltage starter generator) delivering 138bhp with a 1.2kWh battery and sophisticated auto box delivering official economy of 56.5mpg.

The Jogger Hybrid 140 comes in two trim levels – Expression and Extreme SE – with Expression coming with 7″ instrument cluster, parking sensors, reversing camera, Blind Spot, Keyless, heated electric door mirrors, auto wipers, auto Air Con, 8″ infotainment, DAB, Smartphone replication, Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

The Jogger Hybrid 140 Extreme SE (from £23,395) adds 16″ black alloys, sliding table trays, heated front seats and 8″ MediaNav infotainment.

Lionel Jaillet, Dacia VP Product Performance said:

We are taking a new step by presenting another version of the model with a HYBRID 140 engine. It’s a clutchless hybrid, offering an all-electric start and reduction in fuel consumption. The Jogger HYBRID 140 represents Dacia’s position perfectly – it is the most accessible hybrid family vehicle on the market, offering generous interior space as well as all the essential features. By incorporating this engine, Dacia has taken the leap with hybrid technology.

The new Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 is now on sale with first deliveries due in Q2 2023.