Dacia Jogger Hybrid is Dacia’s FIRST Hybrid and goes on sale in January

The Dacia Jogger Hybrid is to go on sale in January 2023 as Dacia’s first hybrid, still with seven seats and likely to be the cheapest hybrid MPV on the market.

It’s a year since the Dacia Jogger arrived as the cheapest seven-seat MPV on the market, and it’s about to be joined by a hybrid version – the Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140.

Complicated and expensive proper hybrid powertrains are not exactly the cheapest powertrain option, so you might expect the Jogger Hybrid to come with some sort of take on old hybrid tech. But it doesn’t, and instead comes with the same impressive hybrid setup as the Renault Clio E-Tech.

That means a 1.6-litre petrol engine working with a pair of electric motors – including a high-voltage starter generator – to deliver a total of 138bhp, with a small 1.2kWh battery and an auto box with four ratios for the petrol engine and two for the electric motor.

The upshot of the clever hybrid powertrain is a range on a full tank of around 560 miles thanks, says Dacia, to the Jogger Hybrid managing EV-only running for 80 per cent of the time in urban driving, improving economy by 40 per cent over the ICE model.

No UK prices have been released yet for the hybrid, but in France, the hybrid is around £6k more than the ICE which, assuming the hybrid powertrain is available in the UK in the Jogger’s entry-level trim – will see prices starting from around £22,500.