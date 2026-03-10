Dacia Striker REVEALED as a high-riding budget rival for the Skoda Octavia

The Dacia Striker is revealed as a high-riding Estate ahead of a full debut in June, offering Hybrid and 4×4 powertrains.

Dacia’s offerings are moving into new segments as the brand continues to evolve, and although they’re not really the bargain basement offering they once were, they’re still beating most of the competition on value.

Having recently moved to the C-Segment with the Dacia Bigster, Dacia has now revealed its next foray into the segment with the new Dacia Striker.

Looking like a high-riding estate, Dacia says the Striker “combines the dynamism of a station wagon, the practicality of a spacious hatchback and the ground clearance of an SUV“. So, all things to all men.

That said, it’s good to see Dacia launching a high-riding estate in a market where we can’t remember when an all-new estate car was last launched, delivering, we’d expect, more dynamism than an SUV but with the benefit of some off-road ability.

The Striker reveal is very limited: it won’t be physically unveiled until June, but we do have a few details.

Under the skin, it’s much the same as the Bigster and will be offered as a hybrid and 4×4, with a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a rear-mounted electric motor good for around 150bhp on the 4X4, as well as regular mild hybrid models. There will also be an LPG option, but not for the UK.

At 4.62m long, the Striker is much the same size as the Skoda Octavia Estate, but with prices expected to start at just a bit over £20k, it’ll undercut the Octavia by getting on for £10k.