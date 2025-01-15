New Dacia Bigster UK specs and prices ANNOUNCED

The new Dacia Bister is open for orders in the UK, with a choice of three trim levels and three powertrains. Prices from £24,995.

The Dacia Bigster was revealed as the Duster’s big brother a few months ago, a C-segment SUV to target cars like the Hyundai Tucson and Ford Kuga. And now pre-orders open for the Bigster as Dacia reveals full UK price and spec information.

The Bigster is offered in the UK in a choice of Expression, Journey and Extreme models, with a choice of a TCe 140 with a 1.2-litre three-pot, Hybrid 155 and TCe 130 4×4, although not all powertrains are available in all trim levels.

All versions of the Bigster come with a 10.1″ infotainment, Climate, parking sensors front and back, Multi-view camera, auto wipers, Hill Start and speed assist Cruise.

The Bigster Expression comes with 17″ alloys, 40/20/40 split rear bench, Dacia’s Media Display multimedia, Lane Change, Lane Assist and emergency eCall. It’s available with all three powertrain options with prices from £24,995 to £27,995.

The Bigster Journey is the titivated Bisgster and comes with 19″ alloys, bespoke seating upholstery and powered tailgate, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless phone charging, high beam assist, heated door mirrors, privacy glass and optional two-tone roof. Powertrain options are the TCe 140 at £26,245 and Hybrid 155 at £29,245.

The Bigster Extreme is the rufty-tufty version with a similar spec to the Journey model but with 18″ alloys, panoramic roof, roof bars, washable upholstery and rubber mats, with all three powertrains available and prices from £26,495 to £29,495.

The Dacia Bigster is now available pre-order.