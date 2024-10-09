New Dacia Bigster REVEALED – takes aim at SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson and Ford Kuga

The Dacia Bigster is revealed as the Duster’s big brother. It is a C-segment SUV that targets cars like the Hyundai Tucson and is expected to cost from £26k.

It’s getting on for four years since the Dacia Bigster Concept arrived to preview a future mid-size SUV from Renault’s budget brand, showing a butch-looking SUV and a new design direction for Dacia which we’ve now seen arrive in the new Duster.

Now, the Dacia Bigster arrives to add to the Dacia range and looks much like a grown-up Duster complete with butch cladding, sharp LED headlights, up to 18″ wheels and skid plates which are “dyed in the mass” which means the colour runs right through making any scuffs and scratches much less visible.

Inside, the Bigster looks much like the Duster with a 10.1″ infotainment with smartphone monitoring and a 10.1″ driver display (7.0″ on lesser models) and offers space for five adults and a sector-high 667-litres of boot space with adjustable boot floor and split-folding back seats.

Sitting on the same (but stretched) Platform as the Duster, the Bigster comes with a choice of three powertrains, with an entry-level TCe 140 with 138bhp, the TCe 130 4×4 with 128bhp and five driving modes – Auto, Eco, Off-Road, Mud/Sand and Snow – and the Hybrid 155 with 1.8-litre four-pot petrol, main electric motor and a starter generator for an output of 153bhp and six-speed auto ‘box.

Three trim levels are on offer – Expression, Extreme and Journey – with Climate reversing camera rear parking sensors, roof rails, power door mirrors, roof bars and 17″ alloys on Expression models, with Extreme adding 18″ alloys, Panormaic roof, Arkamys 3D Sound, keyless and Hill Descent.

Journey trim adds to Expression with twin 10.25″ screens, two-tone paint, power tailgate, wireless phone charging and big centre console.

The new Dacia Bigster will get its public debut in Paris this month and go on sale in the New Year. Prices are expected to undercut competition like the Hyundai Tucson and Ford Kuga which start above £30k, so a staring point around £27k seems likley.