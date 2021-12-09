Electric BMW 3 Series REVEALED – and it’s badged BMW i3

The electric BMW 3 Series is revealed in images from China’s Patent Office, with minor cosmetic tweaks and carrying an ‘i3’ badge.

There was a time, not so very long ago, when the BMW 3 Series had a coupe version. But that turned into the BMW 4 Series, allowing BMW to more easily target customers wanting a bit more ‘style’ and prepared to spend a bit more money.

That clear distance between the 3 Series and 4 Series has allowed BMW to already deliver an electric version of the 4 Series as the BMW i4, perhaps because calling the electric 3 Series ‘i3’ would be rather confusing as we’ve had the BMW i3 as an urban EV for a decade.

But if images from China’s Patent Office (above and below) are anything to go by, BMW is planning – at least in China – to deliver the electric 3 Series as the BMW i3 despite that.

Badged as a BMW i3 eDrive 35L, we’re assuming this ‘i3’ comes with a longer wheelbase (likely to be China-only), a lower power output than the i4 (which kicks off with an eDrive40 model) and rear-wheel drive.

Cosmetic changes compared to ICE 3 Series models look minor, with a blanked-off radiator grille, new bumper, new diffuser at the back, different alloys and some blue highlights.

Whether BMW decides to market the electric 3 Series in the UK and Europe as the i3 remains to be seen.