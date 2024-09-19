Electric Car sales DOWN by 70% in Germany in August and 44% EU-wide

Electric car sales in the EU in August 2024 fell by 43.9%, with BEV sales in Germany falling a dramatic 69.8%.

No one can have failed to notice that our political masters’ obsession with throwing away a century of internal combustion-powered innovations and force us into white-good EVs is plunging the car industry into a potentially fatal downward spiral as private buyers, in particular, stubbornly resist the mandate of green policies.

We’re in danger of handing over car manufacturing on a plate to heavily subsidised Chinese carmakers as EV prices from legacy carmakers cost too much and depreciate more than a first Tweet NFT.

In a time where car makers are going to be fined for selling too few EVs in the UK, and new CO2 targets in the EU from 2025, car buyers across Europe are voting against the policies with their wallets, with EV sales in Europe in August dropping by 43.9%, and in Germany – the EU’s biggest car market – by a whopping 69.8%.

The headline is the big drop in EV sales, but the numbers from the entire market weren’t especially pretty, with sales down by 18.3% in August – the lowest for three years.

Industry bodies are calling for more government incentives, but what’s really needed is a realisation from governments in the EU and UK that this headlong rush in to EVs will end up destroying the car industry.