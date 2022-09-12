Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E gets a bit of an UPDATE

Ford has rolled out a series of updates for the electric Mustang Mach-E as it reveals the electric Mach-E outsells the petrol Mustang 8-to-1.

Ford has made big efforts in the last couple of years to convince buyers that the electric Mustang Mach-E is a real Mustang, despite being powered by electric motors, having four doors and being an SUV.

Ford asserts that the Mach-E is the first Tesla Competitor, and set out to entice buyers with a range of power outputs, a pitch to rural buyers, a record-breaking run from Land End to John O’Groats, a demonstration that the Mach-E is a rugged thing and suitable for drivers of any age. And much more.

All that effort to convince the sceptical that the Mach-E is a sound way to go has seen it outsell the real Mustang – that’s the petrol-powered sports car – by 8-t0-1 and, before it went to the Ford graveyard, the Mondeo by 3-to-1, in the process garnering 80 per cent of its sales from buyers coming from other brands.

Now, in an effort to keep the Mach-E appealing after all that effort, Ford is giving the Mach-E a bit of a tweak to maintain its sales momentum.

The Mach-E now comes with Ford’s Intelligent Automated Cruise Control which uses Nav information and camera to adjust speed according to limits and topography, and has increased the towing limit for Mach-Es with the 91kWh battery from 1,00kg to 1,500kg.

Mach-E buyers can also now have the Premium Spec on RWD models which adds 91kWh battery, 19″ alloys, Adaptive LED headlights, electric front seats, red brake callipers, black exterior detailing, as well as a couple of new colour choices – Vapor Blue and Carbonized Grey – and two new alloy wheel designs.