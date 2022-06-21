Electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 back for ANOTHER tease

The next new electric car from Hyundai is the Ioniq 6 saloon, and Hyundai is back within Ioniq 6 design sketch as its debut nears.

We were supposed to have seen Hyundai’s newest electric car, the Ioniq 6, by now, but its earlier debut was pulled.

That, apparently, was down to the need to complete the overhaul of Hyundai’s Asan Plant to build EVs, but also because Hyundai decided the Ioniq 6 needed to look more like the Prophecy Concept and needed different bumpers and lights and improved range.

Now, Hyundai is back with another tease for the Ioniq 6, and if we’re to believe the design sketch they’ve released (above) then the Ioniq 6 will look just like the Prophecy. In reality, expect the truth to lie somewhere between the Prophecy and the spy shots of the ‘6’ we saw last year.

As a reminder, the Ioniq 6 sits on the same E-GMP Platform as the already very successful Ioniq 5 complete with a 77.4kWh battery and a range-topper – at least initially, of a four-wheel drive version good for over 300bhp and range of over 300 miles.

Just the other day we reported the Korean Car Blog declaring the Ioniq 6 will debut on 14 July, but it looks like that’s not right.

According to the blurb from Hyundai which accompanied these design sketches, the Ioniq 6 will be unveiled in full later this month.

So our original expectation that the Ioniq 6 was scheduled to debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week starts to look likely.