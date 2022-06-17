Electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 looks set for a Bastille Day debut

Hyundai’s next electric car, the Ioniq 6, looks set to debut on 14 July as the production take on the Ioniq Prophecy Concept.

Just a few days ago, Hyundai delivered the first tease for its next electric car, the Ioniq 6, delivering a video of stuff with slippery shapes to emphasise the aerodynamics of the ‘6’ – dubbing it an ‘Electric Streamliner’. So it seemed likely a debut was getting close.

Now, according to the usually well-informed Korean Car Blog, Hyundai will be taking the wraps off the Ioniq 6 on July 14 at the Busan Motor Show in South Korea.

It’s a delayed debut for the new Ioniq model after its original debut was pushed back to make the Ioniq 6 more like the Prophecy Concept, and to increase its range. That done, the Ioniq 6 is now ready to bow in.

The Ioniq 6 sits on the same E-GMP Platform as the Ioniq 5 and will come with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain good for around 300bhp powered by a 77.4kWh battery and range of over 300 miles.

The report that the Ioniq 6 will debut on 14 July in Korea seems to put the kybosh on the rumour that it would make its first appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this month. Although that’s not to say a camouflaged version isn’t going to make an appearance.

Either way, Hyundai’s first electric ‘saloon’ is just around the corner.