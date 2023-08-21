Electric Lamborghini Lanzador – a real Lamborghini to come or another Estoque moment?

The Lamborghini Lanzador Concept has been revealed as a high-riding 2+2 electric Ultra GT. Is it really heading for production?

Lamborghini may now have a four-seat model in its range with the cash cow Urus SUV, but before that it had the Estoque Concept as a four-door Lamborghini saloon which looked certain, for a time, to be heading in to production.

But the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 put paid to the Estoque as Lamborghini struggled to make sales and decided the time wasn’t right to deliver a new ‘third’ model.

Now we have a new Lamborghini Concept – the Electric Lamborghini Lanzador – as a high-riding electric 2+2 ‘Ultra GT’ which, you might think, is more bad timing from Lamborghini with another financial crisis roaring currently and unlikely to make production. But, say Lamborghini, that’s not the case this time.

In fact, Lamborghini goes as far as to call the Electric Lamborghini Lanzador “a concrete vision of a future purely-electric fourth series production Lamborghini“, with Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann saying:

With the fourth model concept, we are opening a new car segment: the Ultra GT. This will offer customers a new, unparalleled Lamborghini driving experience thanks to pioneering technologies.

So Lamborghini has nailed its flag to the mast and is intending to deliver the Lanzador in production guise in 2028. But what’s on offer?

Similar in concept to the Ferrari Purosange, the Lanzador is a higher-riding 2+2, but unlike the Purosangue it’s a proper BEV, boasting a couple of electric motors and power or around 1340bhp. Beyond that, there’s really no powertrain detail. Perhaps Lamborghini is expecting further battery and motor breakthroughs before launch?

What the Lanzador has is a new dynamic control system – Dinamica Veicolo Integrata – to monitor and react to the plethora of new sensors, lots of driving modes, air suspension, rear-wheel steer, smart aero and “the best battery cooling in the market” and looks that are familiarly Lamborghini despite proportions never seen on a Lambo.

Inside it’s a modern take on Lamborghini interiors, with a large digital screen for both driver and front seat passenger – and no central screen – still lots of buttons (for now) and even Lambo’s missile launch start button.

Of course, because it seemingly has to be, there’s wokeness going on with materials with Merino wool upholstery, recycled nylon stitching, sustainably tanned leather using water from olive oil production (naturally) and seat foam from recycled plastic.

Although Lamborghini is adamant the Lanzador is heading for production, five years is an eternity in the car world at the moment. We’ll just have to wait and see.